Seth Meyers Tries to Imagine Trump Giving a Eulogy With His ‘Compliment, Compliment, Searing Insult’ Habit | Video

Donald Trump offered some kind words for Gov. Gavin Newsom this week, before immediately agreeing that his border czar Tom Homan should arrest the Californian politician. And with that approach, Seth Meyers immediately wondered what a eulogy from the president sounds like.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host noted that Trump agreed with arresting Newsom, with the president’s response to the idea of it being: “I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent.”

“Ah, yes. The old ‘compliment, compliment, searing insult,’” Meyers joked.

At that, the “Late Night” host couldn’t help but imagine Trump employing that technique in other situations. “Imagine Trump giving a eulogy. ‘Super guy will be greatly missed. World’s tiniest penis,’” he joked.

From there, Meyers also poked fun at the fact that Trump recently said in an interview that Elon Musk has been disrespectful to the Office of the President since his departure.

“If the guy selling these thinks that’s bad…” Meyers said, trailing off as an image of one of the president’s many NFTs — this one depicting Trump as a superhero — popped up on screen.

“‘He has no respect for the office, and I’m putting the White House on AirBnB,’” Meyers continued, imitating Trump once again.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.