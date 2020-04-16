Seth Meyers: ‘Trump Has the Memory of a Goldfish Who Smokes Weed’ (Video)

While it certainly feels like the world is falling apart, it’s nice that we’ve got solid continuity from the various late night hosts who are helping us put the coronavirus pandemic in perspective while also making us laugh. And Seth Meyers, who is arguably the best of the lot, devoted a 14-minute “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday’s “Late Night” to making fun of Donald Trump for trying to pretend he didn’t say all those things he said in the early stages of the spread in the U.S.

“Since before Trump was even considered a serious candidate for president, it’s always been clear that he’s worshiped authoritarians and sought to emulate them. For one thing, those are the world leaders he gets along with best,” Meyers began. “For example, he’s repeatedly heaped praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping including during the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Trump tweeted, ‘China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus,’ and, ‘China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.’ Trump wants us to forget all that now, because he thinks our brains are like his, but they’re not. Most of us can form and retain memories, while Trump has the memory of a goldfish who smokes weed.”

Later in the segment, Meyers went back in on Trump for that disconnect, saying that “Trump seems intent on repeating all the same mistakes he made at the start of this crisis.”

“For example, Trump has repeatedly bragged about his China travel ban,” Meyers went on. “Even though the New York Times reported that 430,000 people have traveled from China to the US since coronavirus surfaced, and that according to a genetic study most New York coronavirus cases came from Europe. New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in the New York area by mid-February weeks before the first confirmed case. And that travelers brought in the virus mainly from Europe not Asia.”

All of this was Meyers setting up an amusing time travel joke.

“And that would probably come as a shock to Trump, who tweeted in 2014 about the Ebola outbreak, “If this doctor, who’s so recklessly flew into New York from West Africa, has Ebola, then Obama should apologize to the American people & resign.'” And it’s true, Trump really did.

“You know how people always say ‘If you could travel back in time, where would you go?’ And some people say ancient Rome or the Wild West? I’d go back six years and introduce 2014 Donald Trump to current Donald Trump just so he can see how much of a hypocrite he is.

“Of course, I understand it would immediately backfire.”

Meyers then continued in with a lengthy impression of how such an encounter would play out, playing both himself and Trump in the performance.

Meyers: “Before you send that tweet, I think you should know that in six years from now you will be doing something very similar as president.”

Trump: “Holy s—, I’m gonna be president?”

Meyers: “Yeah, yes, but that’s not the point I was trying to make.”

Trump: “President in the United States? What happened?”

Meyers: “Look, no, I have brought you here to prove you’re a hypocrite.”

Trump: “I think you mean President Hypocrite.”