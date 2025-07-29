Seth Meyers Points Out Trump Says ‘Worse Things About Windmills Than He Says About Jeffrey Epstein’ | Video

As President Donald Trump continues to try and steer conversations and news cycles away from his past friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, he’s returned to a topic he rants about regularly: windmills. And Seth Meyers was quick to notice on Monday night that the president seems to find harsh words for those much easier than for Epstein.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host made fun of Trump for using a meeting that was supposed to be about trade deals to go off on windmills, yet again. In fact, before Meyers played the footage, he warned that the rant was so long, “We had to put in some edits for time.”

From there, footage started rolling, and even with edits from “Late Night,” it still spanned more than a minute straight. In it, Trump complained that windmills are “killing us” and America’s scenery, that “you can’t bury them,” called them a “con job” and more.

“Am I the only one noticing he’s saying worse things about windmills than he says about Jeffrey Epstein?” Meyers said with a laugh. “At this rate, we’ll probably find some old photos of Trump posing at his golf club with a windmill.”

Meyers also made fun of Trump’s other attempts at distraction from Epstein in Scotland, which included blaring the song “Memory” from the musical “Cats” on the golf course in an effort to drown out reporters asking questions about the convicted sex trafficker.

Play video

“By playing ‘Memory,’ you’re not inspiring me to move on,” Meyers said. “If anything, all I can do now is think of a montage of Trump and Epstein together with that song playing over it.”

And, indeed, a brief montage of exactly that began playing, highlighting some of the many photos of Trump and Epstein together.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.