Seth Meyers Says Trump’s ‘Smitten’ Reaction to Mamdani Is a Reminder That He ‘Doesn’t Work With a Single Cool Person’ | Video

Seth Meyers had a good laugh at how “smitten” President Trump appeared to be with NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani this week, but immediately zeroed in on the quiet commentary it offers about the rest of the president’s team.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, the NBC host pulled up an image of Trump smiling broadly at Mamdani, as the latter addressed the press. The president’s delight reminded Meyers of “a 5-year-old meeting Mickey Mouse,” but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Mamdani also charmed Trump into walking back several of his previous insults toward the man.

“I’ve never seen Trump this smitten before,” Meyers marveled. “This is a reminder he doesn’t work with a single cool person. He is surrounded by so many charmless goons that the first time he got to hang out with someone who had a little charisma, he swooned like he was on a date with the varsity quarterback.”

“You’d have stars in your eyes too if you spent every day of your life with joyless gargoyles like Stephen Miller and JD Vance, and then you met a 34-year-old social media star who rapped in a halal cart and once appeared in an actual Disney movie,” he continued.

The late night host then joked that, before cameras started rolling, Trump probably ran through the list of his team for Mamdani and insulted each one individually. Meyers was also amused by the fact that everyone thought there would be tension between Trump and Mamdani during the meeting, with many pundits predicting fireworks.

“They got fireworks, but they were more like those big old heart-shaped fireworks you see in a rom-com,” Meyers joked.

The standout quote from the meeting though, at least for Seth, was Trump encouraging Mamdani to just stand by his comments and call the president a fascist.

“That is the flirtiest I’ve ever heard anyone say ‘You can call me a fascist,’” Meyers exclaimed. “‘You can call me a fascist. You can call me any– I’ll be whatever you want me to be!’ I’ve never seen someone so desperate to have another male friend. The nervous smile, the giddy laughter, and look, I’m not judging the man. I’ve been there. Reminds me of when I went day drinking with Paul Rudd.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.