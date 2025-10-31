Seth Meyers Drags Trump for Having an Entire Wikipedia Page Dedicated to His Handshake Technique | Video

President Trump has an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to his handshaking technique, and upon discovering that ton Thursday night, Seth Meyers promptly mocked the man.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host largely ridiculed Trump’s current trip to Asia, on which he is accepting lavish gifts while the government shutdown at home continues on. But, according to Fox News hosts, the trip is a wildly successful “America First agenda” — they even praised Trump’s handshake with China’s president, saying he “has control of that room.”

“You’re complimenting the way he shakes hands?” Meyers marveled. “No one in American history has been worse at handshakes than Donald Trump. This is a man who once nearly ripped off the arm of the Supreme Court Justice, [and] got trapped in a three-way handshake with the President and First Lady of France that lasted so long they had to bring in the jaws of life to get him out.”

“In fact, this is true, there’s an entire Wikipedia article called ‘Donald Trump and Handshakes,’” he continued.

Yes, that page really does exist, and it has almost 40 bibliographical references. Meyers zeroed in on just the first paragraph though, which notes that scholars have determined Trump is the only president whose handshakes have drawn attention.

“Our president is so weird, there’s an entire body of scholarship dedicated to how strange his handshakes are,” Meyers said. “Scientists at our finest research institutions are working around the clock to understand the mechanics of the Trump handshake and try to develop a cure. That’s why Trump keeps going in for these mysterious doctor’s appointments!”

At that, a news clip began playing that discussed Trump’s recent reveal to reporters that he got an MRI during his most recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.

“They were trying to isolate the part of his brain responsible for handshakes. Unfortunately, it turns out that’s most of his brain,” Meyers joked, bringing up a diagram showing Trump’s brain only devoted to handshakes, golf and money.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.