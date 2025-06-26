Seth Meyers Explains Why No President Deserves a Nobel Peace Prize | Video

Donald Trump and his supporters are desperately trying to secure the man a Nobel Peace Prize, but in Seth Meyers‘ opinion, there’s no one less deserving. Of course, the NBC host doesn’t think any president deserves a Nobel Prize, and on Wednesday night, he explained why.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers called the idea of giving Trump a Nobel “obviously insane,” and then, for good measure, promptly debunked several of the conflict resolutions for which the president is trying to claim credit. But, regardless of conflicts specific to Trump, Meyers argued that no president deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

“I don’t think Obama should have gotten one either, especially at the beginning of his term,” he explained. “I mean, that’s just kind of jinxing it. You don’t give out the World Series trophy in the first month of the season. Otherwise, the Mets would be 10-time defending champs.”

That said, the “Late Night” host did have an idea for how Trump could get his prize without the Nobel committee actually having to do it.

“I think, at best, we could trick him by telling the committee has decided to give him a little Nobel as a treat, and we’ll call it a Babybel,” Meyers joked. “And it’s just a piece of cheese, and it’s on a lanyard.”

He then put on his Trump impression to act out how he thinks the president would handle that: “‘They tell me there’s delicious cheese in here. But sadly, there’s no way to get through the red outer coating. We hate the red wax!’”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers dragged Trump for saying he’s earned the Nobel Peace Prize “four or five times” at this point.

“You can’t win the Nobel Peace Prize four or five times! This idiot thinks it’s the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest,” the host bellowed, before launching into his Trump impression again. “‘A lot of people have been saying I’m like Joey Chestnut, but for peace. He eats 50 hot dogs, and I cut 50 peace deals, and I also eat 50 hot dogs!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.