Seth Meyers brought back his classic “Ya Burnt” segment during Tuesday night’s show and as always, he had plenty of bones to pick with people — including those who are still posting their Wordle scores on social media.

Meyers saved the Wordle players for the tail end of the bit, but he was brutal on them when he got there. First, he took aim at the lack of originality in posting scores from the guessing game.

“We get it, you don’t have any good ideas for tweets,” Meyers joked. “I haven’t seen someone this excited to know a five-letter word since my 10-year-old nephew started calling me ‘bitch.'”

At that point, an omnipresent voice chimed in to say that said nephew wasn’t even taught that word, he just seemed to have it pre-programmed in his brain. Meyers then poked fun at the people who post the fact that they solved the puzzle, but only barely.

“Also, Wordle posters, if you didn’t guess it ’til the fifth try, it’s not that impressive,” he said, before taking a crack at the timing of these tweets themselves. “Even less impressive? Posting your tweet on the day the Roe v. Wade news came out. Read the room. ‘Yeah, the right to choose is being rolled back 50 years, but good news everybody, I got ‘tiger’ in three!'”

Elsewhere in his “Ya Burnt” segment, Meyers took aim at road trips, student loans, and TV shows that have annoyingly long breaks between seasons, like “Atlanta” and “Better Call Saul.”

You can watch the full “Ya Burnt” segment in the video here and above.