Seth Meyers Is Starting to Think Trump Might Actually ‘Flip the White House’ and ‘Sell It to the Highest Bidder’ | Video

President Trump continues to boast about the renovations he’s making to the White House, and Seth Meyers is starting to get concerned the man might actually try and sell the place once the makeovers are done.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host delighted in the Democrats’ sweep on election night on Tuesday, and pointed out that Trump and his team are already downplaying it. But, according to Meyers, voters are seeing with their own eyes the grocery and utility prices are only increasing, families are suffering because of the government shutdown, and more.

“And instead of addressing any of that, he’s showing off his new ballroom plan so often that, and I’m just gonna say it, I’m starting to think he’s gonna flip the White House,” Meyers joked.

“Don’t rule it out! I feel like as soon as the renovations are done, he’s gonna sell it to the highest bidder, and the new White House is gonna be an abandoned brownstone across the street at 1601 Pennsylvania Avenue,” he continued, before putting on his Trump impression. “‘It’s not big, but it’s got a lot of charm.’”

Indeed, earlier this week, the president was boasting about the updated Lincoln bathroom, which is now covered in floor-to-ceiling marble, with gold accents. He has also regularly been bragging about the impending ballroom addition, which resulted in demolishing the East Wing.

At the end of October, Meyers argued that said ballroom is the biggest proof yet that Trump’s whole campaign was a bait-and-switch.

“If you voted for Trump thinking he’d bring down your grocery bills, tough luck,” he said. “But on the bright side, you can think about how nice his new ballroom will be next time you’re spending 50 bucks on bacon, lettuce, tomato.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment from Wednesday night in the video above.