Seth Meyers Laughs at Mamdani Telling Trump to ‘Turn the Volume Up’: ’79-Year-Old Fox News Addict … the Volume Is Maxed Out’ | Video

Zohran Mamdani called out President Trump directly on election night this week, telling him to “turn the volume up.” But Seth Meyers is pretty sure that advice was unnecessary, because Trump’s TV is probably as loud as it can be already.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday, the NBC host first marveled at election night going so well for Democrats. He joked that his “fingernails are tingling” and that he forgot what good news felt like.

Meyers applauded Mamdani’s campaign strategy, but did raise an eyebrow at the new Mayor of New York City’s message to Trump during his victory speech.

Play video

“First of all, you do not need to tell him to turn the volume up,” Meyers said. “He’s a 79-year-old Fox News addict. You know the volume is maxed out. I’m guessing the volume on Trump’s TV is already at ‘the highest numbers that I’ve ever had.’” (In typical Seth fashion, he used a clip of Trump’s own words to finish out that punchline).

Meyers was also delighted by how decisively Mamdani won the election, and amazed at how genuinely excited the crowd at his victory rally seemed to be.

“This is the kind of energy Democrats have been desperately seeking for years,” Meyers said. “I haven’t seen a crowd of New Yorkers this excited since the time the real Timothée Chalamet stopped at a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in Manhattan.”

The late night host was also floored by turnout at other elections, including in Georgia.

“They actually got people out to vote for the Georgia State Utility Commission, which doesn’t even sound like a real thing,” Meyers marveled. “It sounds like an excuse an exhausted dad would make up just to get out of the house, you know? Like, ‘Sorry, I can’t do bedtime tonight, I got to go out and vote.’ ‘Vote for what?’ ‘There’s an election for two seats on the state utility commission, I’m sorry I’m the only one in this family who cares about democracy!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.