Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Developing Adult Animated Comedy ‘Bubble’ Based on Podcast at Sony

Matt Tolmach will produce based on Jordan Morris’ 2018 podcast series

| May 1, 2020 @ 1:41 PM
Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg

Getty Images

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are working on another animated film aimed at adult audiences in the vein of their movie “Sausage Party” by developing an adaptation of the podcast series “Bubble” for Sony Pictures Animation, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Productions will produce the film along with “Jumanji: The Next Level” producer Matt Tolmach. Jordan Morris, the creator of the 2018 podcast “Bubble” hosted at Maximum Fun, will write the screenplay.

The podcast “Bubble” is a sci-fi comedy satire set in Fairhaven, a utopian city enclosed inside a bubble on an alien planet, and follows a group of hipsters who use an app not unlike Uber in order to pick up side jobs hunting monsters that swarm the planet.

The project will be a feature-length film and will be intended for mature audiences.

Also Read: Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From Sony

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver and David Manpearl are attached as executive producers. Maximum Fun and Jordan Morris are also attached as co-executive producers. Matt Tolmach Productions’ Camilla Grove brought the project into the studio.

Hunter, Shaffir, Rogen and Goldberg all co-wrote the screenplay for 2016’s “Sausage Party,” which was a raunchy, twisted take on something like Toy Story in which food products within a grocery store all have a life of their own and are mortified when they discover how humans consume them. Sony Pictures released “Sausage Party,” and the film earned $140.7 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of just $19 million.

Hunter, Shaffir, Tolmach and Point Grey Productions all previously worked together on the Hulu series “Future Man.”

Variety first reported the news of the project.

10 Best Animated Films of the 2010s, From 'Spider-Verse' to 'Inside Out' (Photos)

  • Best Animated of decade 2010s
  • Animated Films 2010s Runner Ups
  • frozen Walt Disney Studios
  • Focus Features
  • Arthur Christmas Sony
  • Coco Disney/Pixar
  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' trailer Sony
  • Walt Disney Studios
  • The Breadwinner TIFF
  • Pixar
  • Summer Wars Warner Bros.
  • it's such a beautiful day Bitter Films
1 of 12

Decade in Review: “Frozen” and “Coco” rank among the highlights of the decade

There’s no mistaking it: the animation medium absolutely exploded in the 2010s, with films in all mediums, from everywhere in the world, and for every possible audience achieving incredible artistic heights throughout the decade. Narrowing the best animated movies of the 2010s down to a mere 10 choices was practically a fool’s errand, and led to a great many sacrifices of funny, poignant, thrilling and utterly unique motion pictures that -- on any other day, or in any other decade -- could have easily comprised this entire list instead. But these 10 animated features are undeniably worthy of celebration and acclaim, and seem destined to enthrall audiences of the future as much as they did the audiences of today.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE