Seth Rogen Joins Steven Spielberg Film Based on Filmmaker’s Youth

Seth Rogen is in talks to star in the untitled Steven Spielberg film loosely based upon the filmmaker’s youth growing up in Arizona. Rogen would play the part inspired by Spielberg’s favorite uncle.

Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is in talks to star in the project in a major role inspired by the filmmaker’s mother.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, Spielberg co-wrote the script with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who most recently wrote “West Side Story,” along with “Munich,” and “Lincoln.”

Also Read: Seth Rogen's New Cannabis Brand Website Crashed Faster Than You Can Smoke a Bowl

Screen tests are currently under way with young actors to fill the role inspired by a young Spielberg. The film will also explore the relationship with the lead character’s parents across the decades.

The untitled film is eyeing a summer production start with a release date planned for sometime in 2022. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing the project.

Rogen most recently starred and produced “Long Shot” for Lionsgate. Rogen will also publish first book “Yearbook,” which is a collection of short stories that will be released on May 11.

A well known cannabis connoisseur, Rogen and his production partner Evan Goldberg launched Houseplant, his cannabis lifestyle brand site, to overwhelming demand — so much demand that the website crashed. Houseplant launched in Canada in 2019, but the domestic launch was the first time the product has been made available to the U.S.

Seth Rogen is represented by UTA, Marsha McManus and law firm Felker Toczek.

Deadline first reported the news.