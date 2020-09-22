Seven Bucks Productions Joins Gulf of Mexico Rescue Documentary ‘Four Down’

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions will co-produce the upcoming documentary “Four Down,” based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman’s bestselling book “Not Without Hope.”
Directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentarian Steven Cantor, the documentary tells the true story of how Schuyler was caught in a fishing trip accident in the Gulf of Mexico in 2009. Stuck 70 miles offshore, Schuyler had to survive for 43 hours until the Coast Guard was able to rescue him, though the accident claimed the life of his best friend, Will Bleakley and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith.
“I followed this story in the news as it was occurring and then could not put Nick’s book down, so I’m excited to bring it to the screen in all of its harrowing detail,” said Cantor.
“This story is an incredible account of both tragedy and triumph, showing us that the human spirit is stronger than any obstacles put in front of us. Dwayne, Dany and I are honored to help tell the story of that fateful day and hope to honor the memory of both those lost and the incredible rescuers who saved Nick’s life,” said Seven Bucks Productions President of Production Hiram Garcia.
Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Johnson will be executive producers with Schuyler on the documentary; with David Koh, Stanley Buchthal, Jamie Schutz and Rick French as producers. A scripted adaptation of “Not Without Hope” is also being developed with Miles Teller as Schuyler and NFL star Russell Wilson attached as executive producer with his wife, Ciara.
23 Ballplayer-Turned-Business Moguls in Honor of Dwayne Johnson's 'Ballers' (Photos)
Getty Images
George Foreman Forget the Thrilla in Manilla, the former Heavyweight Champion of the World made the most of his money selling Lean, Mean Grilling Machines -- raising the bar for celebrity-backed products the world over
Getty Images
Oscar De La Hoya A retired professional boxer who has won 10 world titles in six different weight classes, De La Hoya started Golden Boy Promotions in 2002, now one of boxing’s most active promoters
Getty Images
Michael Jordan Along with his game-changing endorsement deals, the best basketball player ever (sorry, LeBron James) is still in the game as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Now 52, Jordan claims he can still beat all of his players 1-on-1. Either way, he owns them
Getty Images
Venus Williams The world famous tennis player was the first black American woman to become No.1. Although she is now No. 11, she became an interior designer in 2002 and founded V*Starr Interior, as well as designing fitness wear called EleVen
Getty Images
Serena Williams Venus' sister is currently ranked the No. 1 tennis player in the world, but that's not enough for her: She has developed a fashion/jewelry line, and is part owner of the Miami Dolphins with her sister Venus
Getty Images
Tony Hawk The greatest skateboarder of all time recognized that he wasn't going to be the top-ranked one when middle-aged. Hawk wisely turned his name and knowledge into even more dollar signs by starting skating-inspired apparel company, Birdhouse
Getty Images
John Elway Elway was a Super Bowl-winning QB for the Denver Broncos, where he now serves as General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations. He also owns car dealerships, a steakhouse and an arena football team
Getty Images
Dave Bing This retired Hall of Fame basketball player went on to found Bing Steel, a processing company that earned him the National Minority Small Business Person of the Year award in 1984
Getty Images
Roger Staubach The Hall-of-Fame Dallas Cowboys QB has been raking in the Texas dough another way since retirement: real estate. His Staubach Co. was purchased in 2008 for $640 million
Getty Images
Vinnie Johnson Nicknamed "The Microwave," Johnson founded the auto supply company Piston Automotive in 1995
Fox Sports
Cal Ripken Jr. Known as the "Iron Man," Ripken played for the Baltimore Orioles and later bought three minor league teams
Getty Images
Chris Webber Webber owns an investment firm, restaurants and real estate. Not bad for a five-time NBA All-Star
Getty Images
Wayne Gretzky "The Great One" proved that he is as adept in the food and beverage industry as he was on the NHL ice. Gretzky is a successful restauranteur and winery owner
Getty Images
Magic Johnson Earvin Johnson was "Magic" on the court -- and he still is in the boardroom. He now owns a movie theater chain and stake in a sports team ownership group. The Dodgers part-owner is currently trying to bring an NFL team back to Los Angeles
Getty Images
Maria Sharapova The tennis beauty probably doesn't eat a ton of candy, but she sure sells it. Sharapova owns Sugarpova, which sells "premium gummy candies." Yes, there are adorable edible mini-tennis balls
Getty Images
Peyton Manning You know all of those annoying Papa Johns commercials that the Peyton Manning salvages? There's a reason for those -- the Denver Broncos quarterback actually owns 21 of the franchise's pizza shops
Getty Images
Shaquille O'Neal: (This basketball all-star owns a number of diverse businesses, ranging from gyms to burger franchises to a car wash and even a night club.
Getty Images
Lenny Dykstra He started a high-end jet charter company and magazine for professional athletes called the "Player's Club," and also owned a chain of car washes. Unfortunately, Dykstra was charged with credit card fraud, embezzlement, obstruction of justice, filed for bankruptcy and now a convicted felon
Getty Images
LeBronJames In addition to dabbling in acting - he stars as himself in "Trainwreck" - James is part owner of a soccer team
Getty Images
Arnold Palmer Aside from the half-iced tea/half lemonade concoction named after him, one of the best and most-beloved golfers of all-time parlayed his name and talents to golf course design. Palmer also dabbles in hotels
Getty Images
Dhani Jones Former linebacker for the Giants, Eagles, Saints and Bengals, Jones started the BowTie foundation, which strives to "foster the personal development of the underdeveloped youth"
Getty Images
Eddie George Former running back for the Tennessee Titans, George majored in Landscape Architecture in college, which led to the founding of his company, EDGE
Getty Images
Rick Mirer Mirer played for the Seattle Seahawks, the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, and now co-owns a Napa winery called Mirror Wine Company
Seahawks.com
1 of 24
TheWrap lists sports stars who have made big bucks and big deals in recognition of HBO’s new series