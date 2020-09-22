Seven Bucks Productions Joins Gulf of Mexico Rescue Documentary ‘Four Down’

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions will co-produce the upcoming documentary “Four Down,” based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman’s bestselling book “Not Without Hope.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentarian Steven Cantor, the documentary tells the true story of how Schuyler was caught in a fishing trip accident in the Gulf of Mexico in 2009. Stuck 70 miles offshore, Schuyler had to survive for 43 hours until the Coast Guard was able to rescue him, though the accident claimed the life of his best friend, Will Bleakley and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith.

“I followed this story in the news as it was occurring and then could not put Nick’s book down, so I’m excited to bring it to the screen in all of its harrowing detail,” said Cantor.

“This story is an incredible account of both tragedy and triumph, showing us that the human spirit is stronger than any obstacles put in front of us. Dwayne, Dany and I are honored to help tell the story of that fateful day and hope to honor the memory of both those lost and the incredible rescuers who saved Nick’s life,” said Seven Bucks Productions President of Production Hiram Garcia.

Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Johnson will be executive producers with Schuyler on the documentary; with David Koh, Stanley Buchthal, Jamie Schutz and Rick French as producers. A scripted adaptation of “Not Without Hope” is also being developed with Miles Teller as Schuyler and NFL star Russell Wilson attached as executive producer with his wife, Ciara.