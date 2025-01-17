A ‘Severance’ Cast and Character Guide To Help Return To Lumon For Season 2

“Severance” is finally back but there are a lot of characters to keep track of and remember in the three years since Season 1.
The Apple TV+ series follows a group of employees at the mysterious Lumon who underwent a procedure that “severs” their consciousness so one version of themselves is constantly at work and knows nothing of the outside world and vice versa. Adam Scott stars in the series as the leader of one of the company teams trying to uncover the mysterious happenings at Lumon.
Here’s who you need to know before Season 2 starts.
Adam Scott as Mark
Adam Scott plays Mark S. – the team leader for the MDR team.
Scott is most known for playing Ben Wyatt in “Parks and Recreation.” He also stars in “Step Brothers,” “Party Down,” and more recently in “Loot” and “Madame Web.”
Britt Lower as Helly
Britt Lower plays Helly – the most recent member of the MDR team.
Lower can also be seen in “High Maintenance,” “Casual,” and “Man Seeking Woman.”
John Turturro as Irving
John Turturro plays Irving – a member of the MDR team obsessed with art and the Eagan history.
Turturro has had a long career and is most known for the “Transformers” franchise, the “Cars” franchise, and HBO’s “The Night Of.” More recently he played Carmine Falcone opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.”
Zach Cherry as Dylan
Zach Cherry plays Dylan – the highest achiever on the MDR team.
Cherry has been a character actor for years and appears briefly in a number of movies like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Succession,” and as a voice in “Duncanville.” More recently he appeared in Prime Video’s “Fallout.”
Tramell Tillman as Mr. Milchick
Tramell Tillman plays the mysterious and intimidating Mr. Milchick.
Tillman’s other credits include “Sweethearts,” “Hit-Monkey,” “Hunters,” and “Barron’s Cove.” He’s set to appear in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” in 2025.
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Patricia Arquette plays Harmony Cobel, an executive at Lumon.
Arquette’s filmography is extensive but is most known for “True Romance,” “Boyhood,” “Stigmata,” and as the lead of “Medium” from 2005-2011.
Christopher Walken as Burt
Christopher Walken plays Burt – the team lead for Optics & Design.
Walken has credits a mile long. His most famous roles include “The Deer Hunter,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Hairspray,” and “The Prophecy.” More recently he starred in “Dune Part 2” and “The Outlaws.”