A ‘Severance’ Cast and Character Guide To Help Return To Lumon For Season 2

“Severance” is finally back but there are a lot of characters to keep track of and remember in the three years since Season 1.

The Apple TV+ series follows a group of employees at the mysterious Lumon who underwent a procedure that “severs” their consciousness so one version of themselves is constantly at work and knows nothing of the outside world and vice versa. Adam Scott stars in the series as the leader of one of the company teams trying to uncover the mysterious happenings at Lumon.

Here’s who you need to know before Season 2 starts.