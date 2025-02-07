‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained: 3 Revelations About Kier Eagan

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Severance” Season 2, Episode 4.

Kier Eagan remains a shadowy figure at the center of “Severance,” but the latest episode of Season 2 shed some new light on the Lumon founder – if you can trust the source.

Episode 4 finds the MDR team out of the office, left disoriented and lost in the snowy wilderness. Shortly after they reunite they find an old TV with a message from Milchick (Tramell Tillman) explaining the exercise will teach them more about Lumon founder Kier Eagan.

Eagan wrote a book called “Compliance” which has become the guiding light for all of Lumon. The book and it’s three appendices were about the only literature any Innie experienced. Milchick informs the MDR team that in the final hours of Kier’s life he dictated a fourth appendix. Milchick informs them it is “a text of such sanctity it is forbidden on the severed floor.”

Milchick tasks the team to seek out the appendix in Scissor Cave — the very place where Kier allegedly tamed his Four Tempers (Woe, Frolic, Dread and Malice). The group learns a lot about Eagan in “Woe’s Hollow” but these are the most important bits to remember.

Kier Had a Brother

The group makes it to Scissor Cave and find the hidden appendix — conveniently marked with a IV — and crack it open. Helly, or rather Helena (Britt Lower), cracks the book open to the dedication page that reads “For Dieter.”

The opening pages of the appendix reveal that Kier was actually a twin and had a brother named Dieter — or as he eloquently puts it, “the lodgings of my mother’s womb I shared with another.” As Kier explains it, Dieter was the person who pushed him into certain sin.

Kier’s brother throws certain things we know about the founder into question. Up to the point what we knew about his youth was that he came from parents who had a “close biological relationship.” That incestual origin led to Kier’s early days being riddled with illness – portrayed in the “Youthful Convalescence of Kier” painting seen in Season 1.

Kier Killed His Brother for Masturbating

Based on what we knew about Kier previously, it was obvious he was a bit of a pearl clutcher, but what the MDR team finds out in continued reading takes it to a new level. The appendix reveals that Kier once “had no choice but to listen as he spilt his lineage upon the soil.” Basically, Kier caught his brother treating himself like an amusement park and it did not sit right with him.

Milchick’s recital of more of Appendix IV around the campfire reveals that Kier claimed Dieter slowly and violently was destroyed and became a tree for the heinous act of masturbating. Reading between the lines though it’s evident that Kier killed his brother by drowning him — using the waterfall at the hollow to drown out the struggle.

Kier Met the Woe Temper at Woe’s Hollow

Shortly after Dieter turns into a tree/is horrifically killed by Kier getting caught masturbating, the Lumon founder says he was confronted by the Woe Temper for the first time. Is this likely the sadness and guilt that slammed into Kier after he drowned his twin brother? Sure, but an Eagan loves a lie so the appendix explains the Woe Temper as a physical being.

Kier describes Woe as “a gaunt bride, half the height of a natural woman.” The picture in the appendix shows a short, older woman with lank hair standing at the foot of the waterfall in Woe’s Hollow. Kier claims Woe spoke to her from her eyes rather than her mouth saying, “this is your doing. You suffered his wantonness, now he is no one’s brother — only chaos’s whore.”

With the reveal of the fourth appendix, there’s a chance we learn more about Kier’s deluded confrontation with the other Tempers – Frolic, Dread, and Malice – which are likely to shed more false light on the Lumon founder’s past.

Or everyone can choose to believe Kier’s demented explanation. Like Milchick tells Irving (John Turturro), “The Handbook enriches our work with tales of the Founder’s life. Every word is true.”

“Severance” airs Fridays on Apple TV+.