Following acclaim for directing the Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora,” Ben Stiller is tackling the sci-fi realm in his next TV directing effort.

The first trailer for “Severance” reveals a world in which employees of a company called Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that literally separates their work and home lives. While at work, they have no memories of their personal lives. And while at home, they have no memories of their work lives.

Adam Scott leads the cast of the drama series as Mark Scout, who gets wrapped up in a mystery that forces him to reconsider this strange practice. The first two episodes of the series debut on Apple TV+ on Feb. 18, 2022 followed by weekly installments every Friday for the nine-episode season.

“Severance” reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Boyhood”), who stars alongside Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro (“The Plot Against America,” “The Night Of”), Britt Lower (“High Maintenance,” “Casual”), Zach Cherry (“You,” “Succession”), Dichen Lachman (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Altered Carbon”), Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It,” “Bless This Mess”), Tramell Tillman (“Hunters,” Dietland”), Michael Chernus (“Orange is the New Black,” “Patriot“) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Watch the trailer for “Severance” above.