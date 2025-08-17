‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Crashes ‘Zoolander’ Screening – With a Marching Band

Ben Stiller was on hand to greet a sold-out crowd attending a “Zoolander” screening at Hollywood Cemetery Saturday night — and he was joined by “Severance” star Tramell Tillman, who showed up with the University of Southern California’s marching band in tow.

Tillman and the band recreated the actor’s now-iconic “Severance” season two finale dance before shifting to a rendition of “Relax” in honor of Stiller’s 2001 film. The performance deftly stitched together two of Stiller’s most beloved offerings to date.

“Severance” has been a runaway hit for Stiller and Apple TV+ and is the most-nominated Emmy series this year with 27 nods (including Outstanding Drama; Lead Actor for Adam Scott; Lead Actress for Britt Lower; Directing for Ben Stiller and Jessica Lee Gagné; and Writing for Dan Erickson).

Tillman stars as Mr. Milchick, the show’s chief antagonist.

“The Music Dance Experience [in Season 1] was so iconic, and I loved how people embraced that moment,” Tillman told TheWrap in March. “It has become meme-ed over and over and over again, it’s on T-shirts and whatnot. It’s beautiful. But there are some things that you can’t recreate.”