‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Crashes ‘Zoolander’ Screening – With a Marching Band

The actor was on hand to support Ben Stiller during a sold-out Cinespia screening of “Zoolander”

Tramell Tillman Surprises Fans at “Zoolander” Cinespia Screening with “Severance” Finale Theme Marching Band Performance on Saturday, August 16, 2025
Ben Stiller was on hand to greet a sold-out crowd attending a “Zoolander” screening at Hollywood Cemetery Saturday night — and he was joined by “Severance” star Tramell Tillman, who showed up with the University of Southern California’s marching band in tow.

Tillman and the band recreated the actor’s now-iconic “Severance” season two finale dance before shifting to a rendition of “Relax” in honor of Stiller’s 2001 film. The performance deftly stitched together two of Stiller’s most beloved offerings to date.

“Severance” has been a runaway hit for Stiller and Apple TV+ and is the most-nominated Emmy series this year with 27 nods (including Outstanding Drama; Lead Actor for Adam Scott; Lead Actress for Britt Lower; Directing for Ben Stiller and Jessica Lee Gagné; and Writing for Dan Erickson).

Tillman stars as Mr. Milchick, the show’s chief antagonist.

“The Music Dance Experience [in Season 1] was so iconic, and I loved how people embraced that moment,” Tillman told TheWrap in March. “It has become meme-ed over and over and over again, it’s on T-shirts and whatnot. It’s beautiful. But there are some things that you can’t recreate.”

