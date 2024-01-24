‘Sex and the City’ Is Headed to Netflix

HBO’s formative 2000s comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker is the subject of a licensing deal struck between the streamer and Warner Bros. Discovery

Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery is licensing another one of its legacy titles to Netflix, and this time it’s one of the company’s most enduring hits: “Sex and the City.”

WBD has struck a deal that will see all 6 seasons of “Sex and the City” stream on Netflix, Puck news reported Tuesday. And according to the New York Times, the deal takes effect in April, 2024.

However, fans who want to keep up with “And Just Like That,” the hit TV series continuation of “SATC” take note: That show remains a Max exclusive for the foreseeable future.

Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Warner Bros. Discovery has already licensed several of HBO’s legacy programing to other streamers, a move Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said in September had paid off for WBD in the form of increased viewership on the streamer.

Best Picture Nominees All TheWrap reviews
Read Next
TheWrap Reviews All the 2024 Oscars Best Picture Nominees

Among the shows that are no longer exclusive to WBD-owned streaming services are “Ballers” and “Insecure.” In fact, “Insecure” was the test case for this kind of licensing, with all 5 seasons of the acclaimed show starring Issa Rae landing on Netflix last July.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson’s “Ballers,” this was followed by licensing deals for the acclaimed miniseries “Band of Brothers” and the Emmy-winning drama “Six Feet Under,” among others.

WBD started licensing HBO programming amid two brutal years that coincide with the merger that formed the company, and the rocky tenure of WBD CEO David Zaslav.

Prior to announcing the licensing deal, Zaslav pulled several original titles from Max — which at the time was still called HBO Max — in order to license them to free ad-supported streaming television provided, staring with a FAST deal with Roku and Tubi in January.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.