‘Sex and the City’ Is Headed to Netflix

Warner Bros. Discovery is licensing another one of its legacy titles to Netflix, and this time it’s one of the company’s most enduring hits: “Sex and the City.”

WBD has struck a deal that will see all 6 seasons of “Sex and the City” stream on Netflix, Puck news reported Tuesday. And according to the New York Times, the deal takes effect in April, 2024.

However, fans who want to keep up with “And Just Like That,” the hit TV series continuation of “SATC” take note: That show remains a Max exclusive for the foreseeable future.

Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Warner Bros. Discovery has already licensed several of HBO’s legacy programing to other streamers, a move Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said in September had paid off for WBD in the form of increased viewership on the streamer.

Among the shows that are no longer exclusive to WBD-owned streaming services are “Ballers” and “Insecure.” In fact, “Insecure” was the test case for this kind of licensing, with all 5 seasons of the acclaimed show starring Issa Rae landing on Netflix last July.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson’s “Ballers,” this was followed by licensing deals for the acclaimed miniseries “Band of Brothers” and the Emmy-winning drama “Six Feet Under,” among others.

WBD started licensing HBO programming amid two brutal years that coincide with the merger that formed the company, and the rocky tenure of WBD CEO David Zaslav.

Prior to announcing the licensing deal, Zaslav pulled several original titles from Max — which at the time was still called HBO Max — in order to license them to free ad-supported streaming television provided, staring with a FAST deal with Roku and Tubi in January.