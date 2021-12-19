“Sex and the City” may be a show that’s known for its incredible fashion, but according to its original stylist, not all of the actresses really have the best eye for their characters’ looks. In fact, when she talks to her “And Just Like That…” counterpart, they commiserate over Cynthia Nixon.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, wardrobe stylist Patricia Field admits that she and Molly Rogers, who is handling the styling of the reboot, do talk about what things are like this time around. According to Field, she doesn’t like all of the fashion choices in “And Just Like That…” but understands what Rogers is “dealing with.”

“I know those gals!” Field said. “Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything — and she does. Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything — and she doesn’t!”

According to Field, she and Parker have similar taste in fashion — so much so that, after meeting and working together on the 1995 film “Miami Rhapsody,” Parker was actually the one who recommended Field for the “Sex and the City” job.

Field was unable to return for “And Just Like That…” due to her commitment on Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” so she in turn recommended Rogers for the job. The two previously worked together on “Sex and the City.” And, as a result, they have similar memories when it comes to dressing Nixon and her character, Miranda.

“Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia,” Field continued. “I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.'”

Field said she was always closest with Kim Cattrall, who declined to appear in the reboot as Samantha and believes that Cattrall’s absence in the reboot has created a “vacuum” that she frequently hears about. “Everyone is mad she won’t be in it,” Field said.