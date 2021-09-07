‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Trailer: Otis Hides a Secret Hookup as New Head Teacher Cracks Down on ‘Sex School’ (Video)

Otis (Asa Butterfield) is fooling around in secret with someone as the school year begins at Moordale in the newly released trailer for Season 3 of “Sex Education.” Unfortunately for him, and all his classmates, the new head teacher of the “sex school” (played by Jemima Kirkenew) has decided it’s high time they crack down on all the funny business going on around campus.

Meanwhile, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are finally an official item, Jean (Gillian Anderson) is dealing with the joys and troubles of pregnancy, and if anyone even brings up Maeve (Emma Mackey) Otis is gonna throw a fit.

Here’s the official description for the new season of “Sex Education”: It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Watch the trailer for the eight-episode third season of “Sex Education” above.

The series stars Butterfield, Anderson, Mackey, Gatwa, Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick.

New cast members joining for Season 3 include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

“Sex Education” is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are executive producers.

“Sex Education” Season 3 premieres Sept. 17 on Netflix.