Mitchell Slaggert is transferring to Essex College as a new series regular on “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” which is set to return for a sophomore season later this year. He will play Jackson, another student at the prestigious university.

The half-hour dramedy series — co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble — stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as four budding freshman at an Ivy-esque Vermont college. “Sex Lives” follows their trials and tribulations as they navigate new friendships, social clubs and, well, sex.

Slaggert previously appeared in the “Gossip Girl” reboot and 2017’s fantasy horror film “Wish Upon,” opposite Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Ki Hong Lee. His other credits include “Moss,” “Write When You Get Work” and “Diablo Guardián.” The actor is repped by Aperture Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Per HBO Max, the series — which premiered its first episodes last year in November — had the “biggest” launch of an HBO Max original comedy show on the streaming service in 2021, as of early December.

In March, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Gavin Leatherwood, who played prominent love interest Nico, told Us Weekly he would not be reprising his role in Season 2.