‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“The Sex Live of College Girls” has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service said Tuesday.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the comedy follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for Season 1 include Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer and Renika Williams.

According to HBO Max, the show, which premiered its first episodes Nov. 18, had the “biggest” launch of an HBO Max original comedy series on the streaming service this year.

Additionally, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is “consistently ranking among HBO Max’s top titles” and “has hit new platform highs each week, with the most recent release on Thursday growing over 40% vs. its debut.”

The final two episodes of Season 1 of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will be available for streaming Thursday on HBO Max.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is created by Kaling and Noble. Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.