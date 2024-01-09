The “Sexy Beast” prequel series is taking viewers back to London’s criminal underbelly of the 1990s and the origins of the original thriller’s central love affair.

In the first trailer for the Paramount+ series, which premieres Jan. 25, Gal (James McArdle) is captivated by adult film star Deedee (Sarah Greene) on a crowded dance floor and eagerly approaches her.

“Go home and lead a quiet life,” Deedee tells Gal in the trailer, before Gal grabs her hand and insists, “only if you come with me.”

What follows is a sweeping romantic relationship that threatens to upend Gal’s world.

“So tell me then, what’s your full-time job,” Deedee asks.

“Me?” Gal replies. “I’m a thief.”

It’s clear Gal’s job isn’t all glitz and glamor, as rising crime organizer Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer) puts together a job that he says will bring the “entire kingdom to its knees.”

Teddy enlists Gal and his partner-in-crime Don Logan (Emun Elliott), who he describes as a “loyal dog” without much going on upstairs.

In addition to McArdle, Greene and Moyer, the “Sexy Beast” cast includes Tamsin Greig (“Episodes,” “Friday Night Dinner”), Eliza Bennett (“Dynasty”), Clea Martin (“Hanna”), Nicholas Nunn (“The Victim”), Peter Ferdinando (“The Letter for the King”), John Dagleish (“The Third Day”), Robbie Gee (“Motherland”), Paul Kaye (“The Stranger”), Lex Shrapnel (“Infiniti”), Cally Lawrence (“Who Is Alice”), David Kennedy (“Hollyoaks”), Julian Rhind-Tutt (“Greenwing”), Ralph Brown (“Godfather of Harlem”), Nitin Ganatra (“EastEnders”) and Alice Bailey Johnson (“This Is Going to Hurt”).

Hailing from AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, in association with Paramount Television International Studios, executive producers for the series include Michael Caleo, Nicole Clemens, Antony Smith, Michael Scheel, JC Acosta, Alastair Galbraith and David Caffrey. Original film writers David Scinto and Louis Mellis also serve as EPs.