After Shaboozey went viral for giving his AMAs co-presenter, Megan Moroney, the side-eye after she referred to The Carter Family as the creators of country music, the five-time Grammy nominated artist took to social media to provide his followers with more of his perspective on the genre’s history, while stating that its true origins can’t be erased.

“When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased…,” Shaboozey wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

In two other tweets, he listed country music stars he seemingly felt should be credited as the godparents of country.

“Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tartar [Tarter], Harry Gay, Defoe [DeFord] Bailey, and The Carter Family…,” the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer-songwriter wrote.

“The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike,” he said in another tweet.

The musician posted the day after his viral moment at the American Music Awards. At the time, he and Moroney were presenting the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group. After Shaboozey mentioned the AMAs’ history with highlighting and celebrating country music, noting Charley Pride’s win for Favorite Male Country Artist, Moroney followed up by spotlighting The Carter Family.

“That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music.” Moroney said on stage.

In response to Moroney, Shaboozey gave her a quick side-eye and a chuckle before continuing on with reading the teleprompter.

The Carter Family, named as “the first family of country music,” was an American folk music group best known for several hits, including “Wabash Cannonball,” “Wildwood Flower,” “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” and more. June Carter Cash, who was portrayed by Reese Witherspoon in “Walk the Line,” was a member of the Carter Family and the Carter Sisters.

The 2025 American Music Awards were hosted by Jennifer Lopez and took place Monday night at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.