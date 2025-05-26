What Time Are the American Music Awards 2025?

The American Music Awards are kicking off summer with some of the biggest artists in music live from Las Vegas this Memorial Day.

Jennifer Lopez returns to host the awards show after its three year hiatus. She last hosted the fan-voted awards show in 2015.

This year’s AMAs will air live from Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime Monday night at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Kendrick Lamar led this year’s nominees with 10 for his album “GNX.” Post Malone followed closely behind the rapper with eight nominations for his country album “F-1 Trillion.” Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each earned seven nominations across categories for their respective works this year.

The AMAs is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring the most influential artists in American music. This Memorial Day, the awards show will also honor the U.S. troops and veterans with performances and tributes throughout the show.

Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon Award, and Rod Stewart will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Both icons will also perform on the awards show.

JLo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp will all take the stage at the 51st American Music Awards. The night will also feature special guest appearances from Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Green Day, Brad Paisley and Samuel L. Jackson.

Created by legendary producer Dick Clark in 1974, the AMAs have delivered iconic performances, looks and speeches for 50 years. Last October CBS aired the “American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special,” celebrating the awards show’s impact on pop culture. The special was one of the most-watched entertainment specials of the year, averaging over 6.1 million viewers — up 53% from the 2022 telecast on ABC.