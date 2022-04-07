‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled by Bravo After 9 Seasons

“Shahs of Sunset” will not be returning to Bravo, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

Season 9 of the reality series, about a group of Iranian American friends in Los Angeles, wrapped in August 2021.

The cancellation comes after Monday’s report that original series star Mike Shouhed was arrested and booked by LAPD on March 27 on a felony charge of “intimate partner violence with injury.” Shouhed paid a $50,000 bond and was released and is due back in court on July 25, People reports.

His attorney Alex Kessel denied the allegations, saying in a statement, “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail.”

Shouhed announced his engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen shortly after the Season 9 finale. It’s not known if she was involved in the alleged domestic violence incident.

Mike Shouhed (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Reebok)

“Shahs of Sunset” was produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions with Ryan Seacrest serving as executive producer & Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Eric Gardner, Lauren Weber, and Kit Gordon were executive producers. Hunter Braun was a co-executive producer.

TMZ first reported news of the cancellation.