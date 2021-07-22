Shailene Woodley to Star in ‘Three Women’ Series at Showtime

Showtime has picked up a series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s book “Three Women,” with “Big Little Lies” alum Shailene Woodley attached to star.

The project is described as an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” centered on three women “on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.”

Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Woodley will star as Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades the three women to tell her their stories. The course of her life is changed forever by her relationships with them.

Taddeo will serve as a writer and executive producer on the adaptation, alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

“Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance,” Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming, said. “We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show. ‘Three Women’ promises to be a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives. Lisa Taddeo and Laura Eason’s adaptation crackles with emotion and edge and, coupled with Louise Friedberg’s exceptional direction, this Showtime series promises to be everyone’s next obsession.”