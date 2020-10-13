‘Shameless’ Final Season Gets December Premiere Date

Showtime has set an early December premiere date for the upcoming 11th and final season of “Shameless,” the premium cable network announced Tuesday.

The comedy will return Sunday, Dec. 6 with new episodes seeing the Gaallagher family “at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile.” Series stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner will all return.

Read Showtime’s full description of the season below.

The final season of SHAMELESS finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

Created by Paul Abbott, “Shameless” is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.

Wells previously discussed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the final season of “Shameless,” telling the Hollywood Reporter that he rewrote much of the final season with the effects of the virus in mind.

“It’s impossible to do a satirical comedy about the working poor without addressing what happened and what is going to happen to that community,” he said. “The challenge, of course, is making it feel funny because there’s not much that’s funny about it.”

