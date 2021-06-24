‘Shang-Chi’ New Trailer Shows What the Ten Rings Actually Are (Video)

There’s a new trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and it’s plenty action packed and exciting. But good news: it shows what the “Ten Rings” in the title actually are.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Liu is the first new star of the MCU and Marvel’s Phase 4, and he’ll be anchoring a franchise heavy on martial arts style and spectacle, emulating some of the best films in the genre. And Liu’s casting is also a landmark as he’s the first Asian superhero to lead his own superhero movie.

“Shang-Chi’s main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is,” director Destin Daniel Cretton said in a statement along with the new trailer. “He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn’t allow himself to look at all of it—the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won’t be able to reach his full potential.”

“Shang-Chi” also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters Sept. 3, 2021, and Disney also confirmed that it will have a 45 day window in which it’s playing exclusively in theaters, whereas some of the studio’s recent blockbusters, including the upcoming MCU film “Black Widow,” have played day and date in theaters and through Premier Access on Disney+.

Check out the new here and trailer above.