Country music legends Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride will guest star in Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch,” which features Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and multiplatinum country star Trace Adkins as country music royalty looking to defend their legacy.

The special appearances will take place throughout the first season, which is set to premiere on the channel Sunday, Sept. 11. It’ll then move to its regular time slot Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“Monarch,” the upcoming Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s

leading family of country music also stars Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto. The series follows the wildly talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins), who have fought to create a country music dynasty. Even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie, and when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to safeguard her family’s legacy, while

ensuring her own quest for stardom.

International superstar Twain is a five-time Grammy winner and one of music’s most renowned trailblazers. She was the first artist in history to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums. The artist will release new music soon.

Multiple-Grammy nominee McBride has sold more than 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits. She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three wins for Top Female Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music. In the fall, McBride will join Wynonna Judd on “The Judds: The Final Tour.”

Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town — consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook — has won more than 20 awards across shows. The group’s 10th studio album will arrive Sept. 16.

In 2020, Tucker received two Grammy Awards, including one for Best Country Album. One of the most defining voices in country music for several decades, she has amassed more than 20 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts.