Shania Twain continued to prove her icon status as she performed a six-minute choreographed medley of her many hits, including “Any Man of Mine,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards.

During her performance of “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she swapped the famous “Brad Pitt” line for her fellow Canadian star, Ryan Reynolds.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds!” she said cheekily, as the cameras cut to the actor mouthing “Oh my — me?!” The actor looked surprised — and impressed — as he started laughing at his inclusion.

This Ryan Reynolds shoutout really was something special. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/STQtnI4YQI — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2022

Twain, who, of course, sported pink hair, pink fringed chaps and a pink body suit, was also honored with the Music Icon Award, presented by her friend, Billy Porter.

“This is such a privilege and a dream,” Twain said during her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much for highlighting my work for … having significant impact. I feel it’s always my wish to inspire people. I always miss my mother right now at these moments in my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now.”

The musician shared that songwriting had long been her escape and expressed gratitude that others had found comfort in her lyrics as she went on to share them with the world.

“It’s a great honor to be respected as a songwriter,” she continued. “The biggest honor for me is knowing that people have found strength and inspiration in what I have to say, in my work. So thank you. I love you for that.”

Twain ended the speech with words of encouragement for her fans. “I just want to say: Giddy-up, kids. Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. Let’s remember, there is power in numbers, we are in this together, love is love, and when a door slams in your face, take a freaking run and leap at your door and kick it down! You won’t regret it.”

Watch the singer’s full performance here or in the embed above.