‘Shantaram’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is Chasing Redemption in Bombay in New Apple TV+ Series (Video)

Charlie Hunnam is looking to start his life anew as he chases redemption in Bombay in the official trailer for the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram,” which dropped Wednesday.

Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.

“Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it,” states a release from Apple TV+.

“Shantaram” also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produce. “Shantaram” is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

The 12-episode series will debut with its first three episodes on Oct. 14, followed by one per week until Dec. 16. You can watch the trailer in the video above.