Shaq Tells Charles Barkley to Come on ‘The View’ or ‘I’m Gonna Beat Your Ass’

Joy Behar would like an in-person apology from Charles Barkley on “The View,” and Shaquille O’Neal is backing her up. At the end of Wednesday morning’s show, the former NBA star and current TV host even issued a threat to his friend: come on “The View” or “I’m gonna beat your ass.”

Why exactly does Behar want an apology? Well, apparently a rumor circulated recently that Shaq threw Behar out of his restaurant and banned her for life. But, as she went on to explain things, O’Neal wanted to immediately clear the air — and place a little blame.

“Hold on, hold on,” O’Neal said, cutting her off. “Charles Barkley, I know you started that and I hate you. Joy, I want to say I would never kick you out of a restaurant, I love you.”

To prove it, O’Neal reached into his coat pocket and pulled out a “lifetime warranty” card for Behar to use at his restaurants, reiterating that he would “never, ever” kick her out.

It’s unclear if Barkley is actually responsible for the rumor, as he and Shaq are old friends who like to mess with each other. Plus, later in the interview, Shaq took a moment to apologize for the rumor, “Whoever started it.”

But Behar opted to lean into the idea that it was Barkley, interjecting as the interview ended that she’d like him to come on the show and formally apologize. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to shoot down any hope of that happening, but O’Neal intervened with some encouragement to the camera.

“Am I allowed to say ass on this show?” he asked, before taking full advantage of the answer being yes. “Charles, if you don’t come, I’m gonna beat your ass. You better come sit with these ladies!”

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not that invitation is accepted.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.