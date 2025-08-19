Shari Redstone Speaks Out on Selling Paramount, Settling With Trump: ‘I Wanted Out’

The mogul said after the Hamas attack on Israel she wanted to focus on antisemitism, and said her settlement with Trump over “60 Minutes” was a “no-brainer”

Shari Redstone attends Paramount Pictures & DreamWorks Pictures host the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 29, 2017 in New York City.
Shari Redstone attends Paramount Pictures & DreamWorks Pictures host the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" (Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Shari Redstone wanted to be free from the shackles of Paramount Global.

The former Paramount majority shareholder said that, after her tenure full of mergers as chief executive of her father’s media empire, she was ready to leave in an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday.

David Ellison’s Skydance Media bought Paramount for $8 billion, about a third of the company’s value when Redstone took over, and the media mogul said she was happy to let it go. “I just wanted to be free,” she said soon after the deal was announced.

While her father was still alive, Redstone worked tirelessly to keep his legacy — their controlling share of Paramount and National Amusements — in tact. After his death in 2020, however, she shifted her focus to preserving the family’s legacy and leaving Paramount in capable hands.

One major shift for the media mogul occurred on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel’s Nova Music Festival. A proud supporter of Israel, and whose ex-husband and son are both rabbis, Redstone told The Times that it put everything in perspective for her.

Adam Schiff (Getty Images)
Read Next
Adam Schiff Demands FCC Provide Answers Over Paramount-Skydance Merger Approval

“Once that happened, I wanted out,” she shared. “I wanted to support Israel, and address issues around antisemitism and racism.”

The media mogul also said she was simply tired of the headaches involved in running Paramount Global.

“When my father brought me into Viacom, it was fun. Once that battle [over the merger of Viacom and CBS] began, it was no fun. I’ve been in constant litigation,” Redstone said. “My legacy was to create security for my family and to put the company in good hands.”

Before the $8 billion merger was approved by the FCC, Paramount and CBS settled a lawsuit for $16 million with President Donald Trump after a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Though Redstone personally withdrew from settlement talks, she called it a “no-brainer.”

The former Paramount Global majority shareholder admitted she expected a much higher settlement price, but ultimately thought it was in the company’s best interest.

When asked what she thought of the whispers that a Trump-Paramount side deal worth upwards of $20 million in free advertising and PSAs in favor of the president was in place, Redstone said she hopes it isn’t true.

Shari Redstone and Donald Trump
Read Next
Shari Redstone Did Her Best … for a Billionaire

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments