Shari Redstone’s Standoff With Trump Is Playing Live on Broadway Stage in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ 

The play mirrors real life, but will real life turn out differently from the play? 

Sharon Waxman
Clooney as Edward R Murrow, Trump and Redstone
Clooney as Edward R Murrow, Trump and Redstone

It’s powerfully strange that a play starring George Clooney about the perils that government bullying once posed to journalistic inquiry at CBS News is being staged every night just down the street from CBS News in one direction, and a few blocks from corporate parent Paramount Global in the other. 

The play coincides with our current reality: CBS News is currently being bullied by our government. The play is at the Winter Garden on 51st Street. Paramount headquarters is on 44th Street; CBS News is on 57th Street. And Trump Tower is on 56th. That’s a mighty small fishbowl for the future of democracy and a free press.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Comments