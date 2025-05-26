Shari Redstone’s Standoff With Trump Is Playing Live on Broadway Stage in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ 

It’s powerfully strange that a play starring George Clooney about the perils that government bullying once posed to journalistic inquiry at CBS News is being staged every night just down the street from CBS News in one direction, and a few blocks from corporate parent Paramount Global in the other.

The play coincides with our current reality: CBS News is currently being bullied by our government. The play is at the Winter Garden on 51st Street. Paramount headquarters is on 44th Street; CBS News is on 57th Street. And Trump Tower is on 56th. That’s a mighty small fishbowl for the future of democracy and a free press.