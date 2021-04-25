“Shark Tank” star Daymond John apologized on Sunday for praising a speech Louis Farrakhan gave at DMX’s funeral, after intense criticism from people who called out Farrakhan’s history of antisemitic statements.

“In regards to my tweet regarding DMXs funeral, my comments on Minister Farrakhan were only related to what I just witnessed tonight, unbeknownst to his prior stances,” John, who founded clothing company FUBU, tweeted. “As someone who was fortunate enough to have a step dad of the Jewish faith, I do not condone and never would condone and anti Semitic, prejudice or any remarks of hatred.”



“The prior tweet will be removed to avoid further pain and confusion to anyone who hs felt hurt in the past by any negative comments of his,” John concluded.

Earlier in the day, John tweeted: “What a powerful speech from Minister Louis Farrakhan for the #dmxfuneral His deep understanding of the Bible and respect for other people’s religions was truly inspiring. #RIPDMX,”

The response to the tweet was soon dominated by people pointing out Farrakhan’s record.

The ADL’s website has archived dozens of anti-Semitic comments made by Farrakhan going back decades, including the time he warned “satanic Jews” had “taken over BET.” And in 2018, Facebook deleted a video from Farrakhan comparing Jews to termites.

See John’s statement below: