Sharon Farrell, ‘It’s Alive’ and ‘Young and the Restless’ Actress, Dies at 82

Sharon Farrell, who was best known for her roles in horror film “It’s Alive” and soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” has died at the age of 82.

News of Farrell’s passing was shared this week by Farrell’s sister, Dale Candice Forsmoe, who wrote on Facebook that her sister’s passing happened several months ago. According to Forsmoe, her sister died on May 15.

As shared by the horror film site Horror Society, after beginning her career as a ballet dancer, Farrell worked in the entertainment industry for 40 years. She earned a number of roles in horror films, including “It’s Alive,” “The Premonition” and “Night of the Comet.” She also starred in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for six years during the 1990s and had a guest role during the final season of the original “Hawaii Five-O.”

Farrell later admitted that working with “Hawaii 5-O’s” lead Jack Lord was often difficult. As she put it, “He was a nightmare. He was just a nightmare. You just never knew what he was going to do. He was a very powerful person, and he could keep you from working at CBS, and he was very vindictive and very cruel.”

The cause of death for Farrell has not yet been released and her sister wrote on Facebook that she did not know the cause of death.