A new documentary hopes to showcase the economic disparity women entrepreneurs face, and “Cagney & Lacey” star Sharon Gless is spearheading it as an executive producer.

“Show Her the Money” is a feature-length documentary film that focuses on the funding gap for

women entrepreneurs. Filmed throughout the United States, India and Canada, the documentary will discuss the ways women are often hampered in the business world. According to a Harvard Business Review study, less than 2% of women receive funds for venture start-ups.

Gless will also be featured in the documentary, alongside being an EP.

“In my day, I was taught it was bad taste to discuss money,” Gless said in a statement. “The stories told by the pioneering women featured throughout ‘Show Her the Money’ demonstrate how far we’ve come. We still have a long way to go and I’m up for the ride!”

“Show Her the Money” is directed by documentary filmmaker Ky Dickens (“Zero Weeks,” “Sole Survivor,” “The City That Sold America,” “Fish Out of Water”). In addition to Gless, the film is executive produced by Catherine Gray, Dawn LaFreeda, Ky Dickens and Wendy Ryan.

“Women have been barred from the highest levels of power because they have been shut out of the financial world,” said Dickens. “The film is an attempt to normalize the financial world for women. To

truly have an equitable society, women need to receive funds to bring their inventions and ideas to fruition. And it’s equally important that more women become investors to help democratize who receives investment money. I hope ‘Show Her the Money’ tears down the curtains to a world that has felt elusive to so many women and gives them the voice to demand a seat at the table.”

“Show Her the Money” will hit the festival circuit this fall.