Sharon Klein Promoted to Head of Casting at Walt Disney Television

Disney TV Studios casting boss Sharon Klein has been promoted to lead casting for all of Walt Disney Television, the company announced Tuesday.

In her new role as executive vice president of casting for Walt Disney Television, Klein will lead the casting teams of ABC Entertainment, 20th Television, ABC Signature, 20th Television Animation, Walt Disney Television Alternative, Hulu Originals and Freeform. She will be responsible for casting on all series and pilots, identifying talent for holding deals and spearheading casting and talent strategy.

Casting for FX Entertainment, which Klein oversaw in her previous role, will be the sole responsibility of FX’s Michael Katcher going forward. Katcher previously reported to Klein and FX’s Gina Balian and Nick Grad.

“Sharon is a spectacular casting executive with taste, strategic thinking and insight to spare; and in many ways she is a not-so-secret weapon to our executives, our producers, and to Dana and me personally,” Craig Hunegs, president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “Her track record is no accident — when you have Sharon at the helm of your talent search, you are guaranteed to assemble a best-in-class ensemble of actors. Her expanded portfolio is a win for all involved.”

Klein added, “I’ve been a longtime viewer and fan of the programming at ABC, Hulu Originals and Freeform so the chance to work with Craig Erwich, Tara Duncan, and Rob Mills and their talented teams directly was incredibly appealing. And I’m excited to continue the successful collaboration with Jonnie Davis, Karey Burke and Marci Proietto on their projects. I cannot thank Craig Hunegs and Dana Walden enough for their support and votes of confidence. I will be the first to tell you that casting is a team effort, and I owe a tremendous debt to my casting partners and, of course, the producers who deliver such brilliant material.”