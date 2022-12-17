Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital Friday night after she suffered an unknown medical emergency while filming an episode of “Night of Terror” at the notoriously haunted Glen Tavern Inn in Ventura County, California, with her son Jack Osbourne.

“OK here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha,” Jack Osbourne said in an Instagram story.

“Now that we have made that clear… She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

On Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT, emergency services responded to a call made from the Glen Tavern Inn and transported a patient to Santa Paula Hospital, the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to TheWrap. That patient was Osbourne, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told TMZ.

The Glen Tavern Inn is a well-known, family-owned hotel that has been investigated by several paranormal shows — including “Ghost Adventures” and “The Dead Files” — and has been named one of America’s most haunted inns. An urban legend maintains that the third floor of the inn was a speakeasy, brothel and gambling parlor during Prohibition and that a gambler and prostitute were murdered on site.

Many ghost anecdotes abound, including from numerous former hotel employees who said they quit after being touched by an unseen entity. “The Dead Files” medium Amy Allan also encountered a “sinister shadow figure that finds pleasure from killing women.”

Osbourne’s son, Jack, is a paranormal investigator and has hosted many shows about everything from ghosts to aliens to shapeshifters. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appeared in two such series with him, “The Osbournes Want to Believe” and “The Osbournes: Night of Terror.”

Note: To clarify, the Glen Tavern Inn has been the site of past paranormal investigations, including by Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” (as we noted in a previous headline and story). However, as mentioned above, “Ghost Adventures” was not being filmed when Osbourne became ill.