Shawn Bradley, the former NBA player who appeared in the original “Space Jam” movie, has been left paralyzed after a January bicycle accident that occurred just one block from his Utah home.

Bradley, who is 7-foot-6, was hit by a car while riding his bike. The accident caused “a traumatic spinal cord injury.” After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the past eight weeks in a hospital.

In a joint statement from Bradley and his former (main) NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, the BYU alum was said to be “in good spirits.” The statement continued: “He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.”

Below is the full statement.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” his coach Donnie Nelson said. “In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life.”

Bradley, who was the No. 2 overall pick in 1993 behind Chris Webber, played in the NBA for 12 seasons across three teams: the Mavericks, the (then) New Jersey Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 1996’s “Space Jam,” the Nerdlucks (the bad guys) stole the abilities of Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues in an attempt to defeat Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad (the good guys).

A “Space Jam” sequel, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring LeBron James, is scheduled for a theatrical and HBO Max joint release on July 16, 2021.