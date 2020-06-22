‘Shazam’ Filmmaker David F Sandberg to Direct Horror Movie ‘The Culling’

“Shazam!” director David F. Sandberg is attached to direct the horror movie “The Culling,” which Lionsgate just acquired the spec script for, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Sandberg and Lotta Losten will produce through their newly formed Mångata production banner, alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner for Good Fear Content. Scott Stoops is executive producing. Stephen Herman wrote the spec script.

“The Culling” will follow a troubled priest who confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorized his family when he was a child.

Also Read: Netflix Wins Horror Film 'The Unsound' With David F Sandberg Directing

Lionsgate’s Aaron Janus is overseeing the project along with Aaron Edmonds.

Sandberg most recently directed “Shazam!” for Warner Bros. which starred Zachary Levi in the title role and grossed over $366 million worldwide. Before that, Sandberg and Losten released their short film, “Lights Out,” which was made into a feature film by Warner Bros. in 2016. James Wan produced. Sandberg also collaborated on New Line and Wan on his second feature, “Annabelle: Creation,” which is part of the “Conjuring” franchise.

See Video: 'Shazam!' Director David F Sandberg on His Background in Horror and Casting Zachary Levi

This year, Sandberg and Losten released two horror shorts during quarantine, “Shadowed” and “Not Alone in Here.” Sandberg is represented by CAA, Gotham Group and attorney Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen.

Robert Melnik negotiated the deals for Lionsgate.