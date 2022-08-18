Disney+'s new superhero series will center on heroine Jennifer Walters, who receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (Hulk) and develops her own Hulk-like qualities.
When Jennifer can't deny her own transformation into "She-Hulk" any longer, she must learn to control her powers to remain a normal, anonymous lawyer.
Check out who's who in the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" cast before the series premieres Thursday, Aug. 18.
Marvel Studios
Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk
Tatiana Maslany will star as Jennifer Walters, who transforms into She-hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, but hopes to remain a normal lawyer.
Maslany has roles in "Perry Mason," "Orphan Black" and "Stronger."
Marvel Studios
Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner
Mark Ruffalo reprises his MCU role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jennifer's cousin.
Besides playing Bruce in "The Avengers" and other MCU movies, Ruffalo can be seen in "Spotlight," "I Know This Much Is True" and "13 Going on 30," among others.
Marvel Studios
Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination
Roth also returns to play Emil Blonsky/Abomination after he first appeared in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" and returned in 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Fans are unsure what his character means for the series.
Roth has notable roles in "Pulp Fiction," "Rob Roy" and "The Hateful Eight," as the Fox series "Lie to Me."
Marvel Studios
Benedict Wong as Wong
Benedict Wong will also reprise his role as MCU regular Wong, last seen in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Benedict Wong has previously been in "Annihilation," "Doctor Strange" and "The Martian."
Getty Images
Jameela Jamil as Titania
Jameela Jamil will play villian Titania in the Disney+ series.
After getting her start as a pop culture host on Channel 4, Jamil landed her breakout role as Tahani in "The Good Place," and has since had roles in "Marry Me" and "DC League of Super-Pets."
Marvel Studios
Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos
Ginger Gonzaga joins the cast as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's best friend.
Gonzaga has roles in "Togetherness," "Kidding" and "I'm Dying Up Here."
Netflix
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil
Charlie Cox will play Daredevil, now in a yellow suit.
Cox first played Matt Murdock in Netflix's Marvel series "Daredevil," made his long-awaited return in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and after "She-Hulk," will lead his own Disney+ series in "Daredevil: Born Again." Cox's other roles include "The Theory of Everything," "Stardust" and HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."