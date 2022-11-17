she said

"She Said" (Universal)

Can ‘She Said’ Find an Audience Outside of Big Cities Where Harvey Weinstein Went on Trial?

by | November 17, 2022 @ 10:08 AM

The forecast for Universal’s journalism thriller shows how hard it is at the box office for films about challenging topics

While Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to dominate the box office in its second weekend, it will face off against a pair of mature original films, Universal’s “She Said” and Searchlight’s “The Menu.” For “She Said” in particular, the box office forecast shows how difficult it is for films tackling difficult real-life subjects to find a foothold among audiences.

Currently, “The Menu” has the edge with independent projections currently sitting at $8-10 million from 3,100 theaters, a result that at the low end would match the opening of Searchlight’s August 2019 thriller “Ready or Not.” Searchlight is banking that the twists and dark class satire of Mark Mylod’s film will attract the 18- to 34-year-old moviegoers who have supported the small handful of 2022 indie hits like A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, “The Menu” has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

F9 universal vin diesel

‘Fast X’ Budget Has Ballooned to $340 Million – Can It Still Turn a Profit for Universal? (Exclusive)
black adam

‘Black Adam’ Proves Dwayne Johnson’s Strengths and Weaknesses as a Box Office Draw
House of the Dragon HBO Dahmer Netflix

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Were the Most In-Demand New Series of Q3 | Chart
elon musk twitter

Can Elon Musk Save Twitter by Turning His Crypto Bros Into Pay Pals? | PRO Insight
Black Panther Wakanda Forever

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is a Hit – But Can It Reach $1 Billion at the Box Office?
paramount global acquisition

Why Paramount’s Streaming Strategy Places It in a Precarious Position | Charts
Kanye West antisemitic lyrics statements

Kanye ‘Ye’ West Has Spouted Antisemitic Lyrics, Nazi Comments Since 2005 | Special Report
Game of Thrones

Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV Series Is Second Only to Disney’s | Charts
Sylvester Stallone tulsa king paramount plus

Why ‘Tulsa King’ Could Be Paramount+’s Biggest Hit Yet | Chart
The Fabelmans

‘The Fabelmans’ Earns Solid $40,000 Average at Specialty Box Office
Black Panther Wakanda Forever

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Takes Box Office Throne With $180 Million Opening