Sherri Shepherd addressed hateful comments made to Lizzo following the “Special” singer’s tribute to Tina Turner at a concert last week.

Shepherd played a video of Lizzo’s tribute via Instagram, saying someone wrote on social media, “How is Lizzo still this fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage? I wonder what she must be eating.”

Following noises of disapproval from her audience, Shepherd shared her perspective on the situation, advising Lizzo to set some boundaries on social media.

“What I would say to Lizzo is, Lizzo, don’t post this kind of stuff because there are things that you have to tell your therapist, you tell your friends [Jawn I used to share this kind of stuff with you so you could share the burden],” Shepherd said. “Because when you put it out, then people start knowing what your triggers are, and then you get more people which gives them power. And I would say, don’t give them that power.”

The singer retweeted and responded to the hateful comment.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis,” she tweeted. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY”

Shepherd also read Lizzo’s tweet saying she was this close to quitting music and going to live with her man and money on a farm.

“Here’s the thing Lizzo, those people wish they could be you and do what you are doing. But, because they can’t, the only thing they can say about you is that you’re fat,” Shepherd added. “They can’t get on you for singing. They can’t get on you for performing amazingly on that flute that you know how to play. Lizzo, all they can do is the superficial. You got to know girl, the calling that God gave you! You are inspiring a whole group of women!”

“PLEASE don’t let the few people who are jealous of you steal your joy. Lizzo, you have done so much. You have won awards,” the talk-show host continued. “You’ve gotten platinum albums. There are always people who want to be you and separate you from what you want to do.”