‘The Voice’ Adds Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes as Mega Mentors for Season 27

Legendary musicians Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes are set to join Season 27 of NBC’s “The Voice” as Mega Mentors.

Rimes, who has been a coach on both “The Voice UK” and “The Voice Australia,” will make her debut as a mentor, while Crow will return for the first time since mentoring back in Season 4. Rimes will join coaches Adam Levin and John Legend. Crow will join coaches Kelsey Ballerini and Michael Bublé. They will help to mentor the remaining artists as each team prepares for the Playoffs, which kick off Monday, April 28.

According to the show’s rules, each coach enters the Playoffs with five artists per team. While the mentors will bring their industry experience and creative edge to help guide the artists, the coaches alone will choose which two artists from their team will advance to the Live Shows.

Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award winner who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. She is known for hits like “All I Wanna Do,” Soak Up the Sun” and “If It Makes You Happy.” Her first nine studio albums have sold over 35 million copies worldwide. A full-length documentary based on the singer’s life and career debuted at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival to positive reviews. She released her 11th studio album titled “Evolution” in March 2024.

Rimes has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and three CMA awards. At 14, Rimes won the Grammy for Best New Artist making her the youngest solo artist to ever take home a Grammy. She is known for hits like “How Do I Live” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Outside of music, Rimes has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health and various humanitarian causes. Through her philanthropy work she has been honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign as well as the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy.

“The Voice” premiered back in 2011 and has won four Emmy Awards. The competition series is the #1 most-watched alternative series five years running. The show is currently airing its 27th season which has amassed 46 million viewers across platforms in the most recent fall and midseason cycles. The show features four judges who blindly judge contestants and ask them to join their team, based only on their vocal talents.

“The Voice” is presented by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock