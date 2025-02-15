Sheryl Crow Sells Her Tesla, Donates Money to NPR: ‘Under Threat by President Musk’

Buying a Tesla is not Sheryl Crow’s favorite mistake.

On Friday Crow shared a video of her Telsa being driven away and said she’d sold the vehicle — and donated the money to NPR. “My parents always said … you are who you hang out with,” she explained on Instagram. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

“Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she added, along with the hashtag #ProtectTheConstitution.

The U.S. government began firing thousands of people at federal agencies Thursday at the behest of Musk. Though NPR does not receive much direct funding from the federal government, many of its member stations are owned by institutions that do, such as universities.

Musk has been granted unprecedented access in the White House since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term this year. On Wednesday Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin blasted the Tesla CEO as a “wrecking ball of right-wing authoritarianism.”

“The self-appointed CEO of this operation is the unelected bureaucrat and aspiring techno-dictator, Elon Musk, who Steve Bannon calls a truly evil individual trying to create a techno-state in which he’s king and most of us are reduced to the status of serfs,” Raskin also said.

On Monday, Raskin joined House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Gerry Connolly in co-chairing a task force to combat the Trump Administration’s DOGE campaign.

“Of course, Musk could not be elected president constitutionally, so Trump just sold him the office for $280 million,” Raskin wrote on X last week alongside an image of the aforementioned Time cover.