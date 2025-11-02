Sheryl Lee Ralph Continues to Pay It Forward With 35th Annual Divas Simply Singing! Gala

Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, Mickey Guyton, James Pickens, Loretta Devine and Jenifer Lewis also show their support for the “Abbott Elementary” star’s charitable cause

JD Knapp
William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter
William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter at the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Nov. 1. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Let us state facts: Sheryl Lee Ralph has been one of the most charitable celebrities in town since before it was en vogue.

In fact, her DIVA Foundation non-profit just celebrated its 35th Annual Divas Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala in Hollywood on Saturday night, providing entertainment and community at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in an effort to raise health awareness.

“This gala is more than just a celebration — it is a powerful call to action,” Ralph previously shared. “For 35 years, we have unwaveringly committed to our mission through song, purpose and service. This year’s DIVAS Simply Singing! will boldly honor our rich history, continue our impactful efforts and strategically focus on advancing health equity for the future.”

The evening’s performers and other celebrity guests included Jenifer Lewis, Andra Day, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, Mickey Guyton, Freda Payne, India Shaw, Tabitha Brown, Larry Owens, Brandee Evans, Lalah Hathaway, Lavaud, James Pickens and Billy Davis Jr.

To thank them for donating their time, Ralph even gifted her fellow performers a variety of her favorite products — including Miage Skincare, Blooms by Maison d’Emilie, BrüMate, Frontera Wines, Greens First, TRIP and WEN by Chaz Dean. Gift bags, meanwhile, featured goods and services from Beverly Hills Dental Arts, Candy Body Factory, HAIRPLEXX, Inner Health & Wellness, lifeRegen, Lynn Leaf Tea, Marion P. Home Collection and Marleylilly.

“All the folks who are here performing at this incredible gala and concert are not being paid, they’re volunteering their time and effort. They’re doing it as a favor to Sheryl. So at the very least, she wanted to say thank you,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary told TheWrap. “It’s all Sheryl Lee Ralph and the fact that she’s been doing this amazing event for 35 years, that her foundation has been supporting underserved communities for 35 years. She’s all about giving back. One of the loveliest souls out there.”

The DIVA Foundation’s annual benefit concert raises awareness and funds for programs that promote the prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening health conditions. It is also the longest-running current event of its kind in the United States.

Janelle Monae
