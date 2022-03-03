Sheryl Underwood Re-Ups at ‘The Talk,’ Signs Multiyear Development Deal With CBS Studios

“The Talk” host Sheryl Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on the daytime talk show through Season 15, TheWrap confirmed Thursday.

Since the show is currently in season 12, that means Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. Her new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the series.

The actress and comedian joined “The Talk” in its second season in 2011 and won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.

In addition to Underwood, the current host lineup includes former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila, “Today” and “Dateline NBC” alum Natalie Morales, actor Jerry O’Connell and Amanda Kloots, who joined the show in January 2021 after a stint as a guest host.

The series has gone through a revolving door of hosts recently, with the departures of Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth. Still, the show just posted its largest overall audience — an average of 1.662 million viewers — for the week of January 31-February 4, 2022, its best since April 20–24, 2020.

The series celebrates its 2,5000th episode on March 11, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.