Apple TV+ revealed the premiere date and first trailer for sci-fi series “Shining Girls” on Friday, offering a first look at Elisabeth Moss in multiple incarnations as she chases Jamie Bell’s mysterious villain through ever-shifting realities while he targets “shining girls.”

The first three installments of the eight-episode series will debut globally on Apple TV+ on April 29, with subsequent episodes dropping each Friday.

Moss, who serves as a director and executive producer on the series, stars as Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist who survives a brutal assault. When she learns that a recent murder resembles her attack, she partners with seasoned but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to track the perpetrator. Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman co-star.

The MRC Television series is based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling 2013 novel and was adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa.

Emmy Award-winner Michelle MacLaren (“Breaking Bad”), who also executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment, directed the first two episodes.

Moss executive produces through her Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Daina Reid (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) directs and executive produces. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here.