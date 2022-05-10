‘Shining Vale’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“Shining Vale” has been renewed for Season 2.

Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino are all slated to return to the Starz horror-comedy, the network announced on Tuesday.

“‘Shining Vale’ is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

Jeff Astrof, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner, said: “Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story– especially after the way we ended season one. Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We Are Phelps!’”

Season 1 of the series follows Cox and Kinnear as Pat and Terry Phelps, a couple who is trying to fix their marriage by cashing in their life savings and move from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut, after Pat’s torrid affair with the handyman. Their kids are not happy with the move, and while Terry tries to rally the family, the pushback is relentless.

Pat is losing her grip on the kids, and Terry doesn’t see Pat might be losing a grip on herself as well. Buying a giant 200-year-old house for $250K below asking may have seemed like a great deal on paper, but Pat senses that something is off. Doors slam, the piano plays by itself and when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears to hover outside the family window, Pat believes that she is going crazy—or worse. Every family has its demons, but for the Phelps, theirs may be real.

“Shining Vale” also stars Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage, and features Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn.

In addition to Astrof, the series is executive produced by Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford, and Aaron Kaplan. Courteney Cox also serves as a producer. “Shining Vale” hails from Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.